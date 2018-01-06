Fugitive Captured, Faces Weapons of Mass Destruction Charges

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP -- Police have captured a man wanted for allegedly having weapons of mass destruction at his home in Susquehanna County.

Troopers say Nathan Grover, 28, was caught at a hotel in Scranton Saturday morning.

There was an arrest warrant out for Grover after a state police investigation into possible eavesdropping at the Gibson barracks.

Grover was a network tech at NEP Telephone until September when state police say they found explosive materials at his home near New Milford in Susquehanna County.

Grover was charged with weapons of mass destruction, prohibited weapons, and drug charges.

