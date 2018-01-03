State Police Investigate Possible Eavesdropping at Barracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP -- Newswatch 16 has learned state police in Susquehanna County have been investigating a possible case of eavesdropping on their own barracks.

The man they've been investigating was one of the lead network techs at the phone company until recently.

At the Gibson state police barracks in Susquehanna County, all kinds of calls come in and out, and many of the phone conversations relate to active criminal investigations.

Back in September, troopers were investigating an alleged assault at Nathan Grover's home near New Milford. That's when someone told them Grover, 28, a self-proclaimed hacker, was eavesdropping on state police.

Troopers looked into the claims and with a warrant, went into Grover's home and his car at the NEP Telephone equipment building in Pleasant Mount, Wayne County.

According to court papers, investigators took a laptop, phones, and illegal drugs.

Troopers then came to NEP Telephone in Forest City and learned that Grover was one of five employees who had access to the technology that provides phone and internet to homes and businesses.

Officials at NEP Telephone wouldn't comment on camera, but they said they're confident Grover wasn't able to tap those confidential informant phone lines at PSP Gibson. They did, however, say something several months ago happened leading to Grover's firing.

State police tell Newswatch 16 they recently learned their information at the Gibson barracks was not, in fact, compromised. But there is still very much an open and active investigation into Grover.

There are questions over two suspicious "trouble tickets" found during NEP's internal investigation. One was a request that didn't come from troopers that could essentially route a phone call made to state police anywhere.

Another was trouble on a phone line registered to a man near Nicholson that somehow was connected to the Gibson barracks account.

State police say are still investigating but have not found any evidence that information involving cases at the Gibson barracks were compromised.

Grover has not been an employee at NEP Telephone for months.