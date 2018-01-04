× One In Custody in Monroe County Shooting

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — State police have one person locked up in connection with an attempted homicide in Monroe County.

Troopers charged Apheraddyttie Henneborn, 31, of Chestnuthill Township, as an accomplice in the shooting of Harry Read, although they have not said what her role was in the attack.

Investigators are still looking for Aquiles Conde-Shenery who is accused of shooting Read after the two argued outside Read’s home near Effort Tuesday night.