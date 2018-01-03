Man Accused of Attempted Homicide in Pocono Shooting

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — A man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting in Monroe County.

State police say Aquiles Conde-Shenery, 32, of Hazleton, shot Harry Read, 39, of Chestnuthill Township, Tuesday night after the two got into an argument outside Read’s home.

Troopers tell us Read was shot in his abdomen, but is expected to recover.

There is an active warrant for the arrest of Conde-Shenery. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact state police at Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.