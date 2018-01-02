School Closings And Delays

Car Found after Luzerne County Carjacking

Posted 2:08 pm, January 2, 2018, by , Updated at 03:18PM, January 2, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Police say they have found the car stolen in a carjacking at a mall in Luzerne County.

The vehicle was discovered around midnight near Hazleton but police have not found the driver.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy was sitting in the passenger side of the running car in the parking lot of the Wyoming Valley Mall when a man yanked him out of the vehicle by his throat and drove off.

It happened around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say the driver also struck a pickup truck on Kidder Street as he tried to get away.

The teenager was not hurt in the attack.

10 comments