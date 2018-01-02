Car Found after Luzerne County Carjacking
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Police say they have found the car stolen in a carjacking at a mall in Luzerne County.
The vehicle was discovered around midnight near Hazleton but police have not found the driver.
Investigators say a 15-year-old boy was sitting in the passenger side of the running car in the parking lot of the Wyoming Valley Mall when a man yanked him out of the vehicle by his throat and drove off.
It happened around 3 p.m. Monday.
Police say the driver also struck a pickup truck on Kidder Street as he tried to get away.
The teenager was not hurt in the attack.
Grumpy old man
How in the hell did the cops allow this car to get from Wilkesbarre to Hazleton especially after being involved in a reported hit and run. I’ve about had it with these damn cops! My God, I can’t even slip through a DUI checkpoint after having a few beers for Christ sakes!
John Williams
must have been too cold to walk back to hazle-rico
Too bad
Too bad the boy wasn’t packing. Carjackers should be shot, right Archie? You’ve been quiet lately-planning your next rally?
WAYNE S
hazleton an awesome place, i cant wait till that joe maddon documentary. that will make things even better.
warningfakenews
Don’t forget The Polka King!
warningfakenews
Hazleton needed more cars.
Shocking!
Hazleton, Shocking,,,,
i quit..
WHAT DID HE LOOK LIKE? CAN YOU SAY OR WOULD IT NOT BE PC?
Puerto Rico is better than PA
I hope the car is SPIC and span so they can get fingerprints
Governor
Go back to Scumbag Island if you love it so much, Jose