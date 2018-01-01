Teen Pulled from Vehicle During Carjacking at Wyoming Valley Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- A trip to a mall turned into a terrifying experience for a 15-year-old boy.

Police say the boy was sitting in a running car at the Wyoming Valley Mall when a man yanked him from the vehicle and sped away.

Officers said it happened around 3 p.m. Monday outside JCPenney while the boy's mother was inside shopping.

Police said the man approached the car and knocked on the window. He told the boy to get out, then opened the door, grabbed the boy by the throat and pulled him out of the vehicle. He then drove off in the car.

The man drove onto Mundy Street and turned onto Kidder Street where police say he hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup tried to follow the carjacker onto Interstate 81. The pickup driver told officers the man was driving erratically, so backed off before losing the man on Interstate 81 north.

The car is described as a white Audi four-door sedan. It has not been recovered.