DEVELOPING: Reports of Robbery at Credit Union in Scranton

Police are looking for suspect Scott Kobesky in this morning’s bank robbery on Mulberry Street. Driving a stolen white Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania plates, HRG 0274. pic.twitter.com/Kq6esG74sF — Alexandra Gallo (@ally_gallo) December 26, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Police are investigating reports of a robbery at a credit union in downtown Scranton.

It happened about just around 11 a.m. on Tuesday at NET Credit Union on Mulberry Street.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a witness who was inside the bank at the time. He says that just around 11:15 the man in front of him in line passed a note to the teller, got the cash and fled the scene.

He said it was quick, only lasting about a minute or two and quiet.

No weapon was shown and the witness says there were only three people inside at the time.

There is no word yet if the robber got away with any cash from the credit union in Scranton.

Police believe this is connected to the two bank robberies last week in Scranton and Dunmore @WNEP — Alexandra Gallo (@ally_gallo) December 26, 2017

Police say they believe this is connected to the two bank robberies last week on Green Ridge Street in Scranton and Wheeler Avenue in Dunmore.

According to investigators, the suspect in those two robberies also assaulted a woman and stole her car Monday night. It was a Nissan Altima which witnesses across the street believe is the car that drove off just about 45 minutes ago.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.