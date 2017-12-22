Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Police are investigating a bank robbery in Lackawanna County.

The Fidelity Bank on Green Ridge Street in Scranton was robbed just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the thief handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40's wearing an Army hat, gray pants and sneakers. Police also say the suspect was around 5'11" and approximately 150 pounds.

According to police, the suspect was last seen crossing Green Ridge Street.

No word on how much cash the robber got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton police.