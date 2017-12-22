SCRANTON -- Police are investigating a bank robbery in Lackawanna County.
The Fidelity Bank on Green Ridge Street in Scranton was robbed just before 6 p.m. on Friday.
Police say the thief handed the teller a note demanding money.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 40's wearing an Army hat, gray pants and sneakers. Police also say the suspect was around 5'11" and approximately 150 pounds.
According to police, the suspect was last seen crossing Green Ridge Street.
No word on how much cash the robber got away with.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton police.
41.432661 -75.658233
Why No Coverage
Gee WNEP, I didn’t see a single article about the muzzy shooting up Harrisburg yesterday. Shot at three police and wounded a trooper. Then they sent him to be with Allah.
Probably because you’re a CNN affiliate?
Bok Choy Bandit
“Police say the thief handed the teller a note demanding money.” That’s all you have to do to rob a bank here?? wow. I’d like to demand some things. Think i’ll pass a note to my boss demanding a raise. What’s the worst that can happen?
les
Doesn’t anyone work anymore? Or are they all junkies too?
Jenson
Work? Do you have any idea how much work I had to go through to get food stamps.