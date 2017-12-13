× Victim Dies, Two Arrested in Wayne County Home Invasion

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP — A man from Wayne County has died after a violent home invasion at his home last week.

It happened at a home on Evergreen Drive in Lehigh Township near Gouldsboro late Friday night.

Police say four men charged in wearing bandanas over their faces, trashing the place, beating Joseph Stengline Jr. and his father, Joseph Stengline Sr.

Wednesday night, the Lackawanna County coroner said Joseph Stengline Sr., 62, had died.

Police say the attack was not random, but they would not say more than that.

“Not cool, not cool at all. It’s a really quiet neighborhood. We’re very surprised I guess because nothing like that ever happens here,” said neighbor David Woods.

On Monday, Coneil Moore, 30, of Tobyhanna, who is also known as “Murda,” was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

On Wednesday, Darian Daniels of Tobyhanna was arrested and charged with the same.

Police said those charges will now be upgraded to homicide.

Officials say they beat Stengline Sr. so badly, he broke ribs and suffered a brain bleed.

According to court papers, Stengline was beaten with a handgun and the attackers stomped on his head repeatedly.

Many people who live in this quiet, wooded area are afraid after what happened.

“We’re just shocked that it was in our neighborhood. You’ve got an uneasy feeling about what’s going on so close to home.,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Joseph Stengline Jr. suffered cuts and a broken shoulder. He told police he knows Moore, one of the attackers.

“It really sucks that they’re going to come into a quiet neighborhood and just bother people, you know what I mean? No reason for any of that crap to be happening around here. I’m tired of it,” said Woods.

The search continues for two others involved in the attack.