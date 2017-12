× Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Violent Home Invasion

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP –Police in Wayne County say a father and son were targets in a violent home invasion.

Police say Coneil Moore allegedly attacked Joseph Stengline, Sr. and his son at a home near Gouldsboro last week.

Authorities say the elder Stengline is in grave condition from massive head injuries.

Moore is locked up tonight on attempted murder charges.