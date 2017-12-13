Day 3: Haggerty’s Absence ‘Unexcused’

HARRISBURG -- For the third straight day, a state lawmaker from Lackawanna County was an "unexcused" no-show at the state capitol.
Kevin Haggerty's Democratic colleagues are the ones calling him out, declaring his absence "unexcused."
Mike Schlossberg (D-Allentown), a state rep from Lehigh County representing the 132nd District tweeted in part:
"Today it was my turn. I objected to the absence of Rep. Kevin Haggerty. He hasn't been here since July."
Haggerty is from Dunmore and represents the 112th District.
If Haggerty has two more consecutive unexcused absences, the legislature could find him in contempt of the House. However, the House will break for Christmas Wednesday and not reconvene until January, which means Haggerty's fate won't be determined until next year.
Newswatch 16 has reached out to Haggerty and his staff, but again, no one got back to us.