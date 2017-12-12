Haggerty’s Absence ‘Unexcused’ for Second Straight Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- For the second straight day, a state lawmaker from Lackawanna County was a no-show at the state Capitol.

The absence of State Representative Kevin Haggerty (D-Dunmore) was labelled "unexcused" by his colleagues in the House for the second straight day.

Haggerty is from Dunmore and represents the 112th District.

A Newswatch 16 investigation revealed he has missed more than 200 votes since July 22.

Lawmakers absences are routinely excused, but fellow Democrats are taking Haggerty to task.

The effort to warn Haggerty that his no-shows are inexcusable are being led by fellow Democrats from our area.

On Tuesday, Rep. Gerald Mullery (D-Nanticoke), who represents the 119th District including the Nanticoke area, made the motion during the morning roll call to have Haggerty's absence be "unexcused."

Rep. Mike Carroll (D-Avoca) of 118th District made the same motion Monday.

One House staffer who asked not to be named says other local Democrats will make motions during roll calls until Haggerty either shows up for work or until he reaches five straight unexcused absences.

If Haggerty racks up five straight unexcused absences, his colleagues could find him in contempt of the House. What happens after that is unclear.

Haggerty has claimed he cannot go to Harrisburg in order to be near his young children as he goes through a divorce, even though his wife has primary custody of the children.

Haggerty has not returned calls seeking comment.