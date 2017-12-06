Cleanup Begins after Deadly Plaza Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Work is underway to clean up a high-rise apartment building where two women died.

More than 150 people lived in the Lincoln Plaza high-rise in Wilkes-Barre. Now, cleanup crews are tasked with getting this place ready for them to come home.

The fire chief in Wilkes-Barre says there was enormous damage on the fifth floor where the fire started Tuesday around noon.

The floors above that also have significant damage from heat and smoke, however, the floors below did not have as much destruction.

Fire officials say there are more than 40 people at a shelter at GAR High School.

No one is allowed back in the building because inspectors not only have to clean the place up, but they also have to make sure the fire alarm system still works.

Gloria Nieves, 55, and Luann Gilroy, 62, both died from breathing in too much smoke, according to the coroner.

A state police fire marshal says the fire is not considered suspicious but has not said what caused it.