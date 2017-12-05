Fire Hits Wilkes-Barre High Rise

Posted 12:36 pm, December 5, 2017, by , Updated at 12:44PM, December 5, 2017

Image submitted through WNEP mobile app

WILKES-BARRE — Crews are responding to reports of a fire in a high-rise building in Wilkes-Barre.

Emergency responders were called out just after noon to the building on Lincoln Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Video sent to Newswatch 16 shows fire coming from one of the floors.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

Developing story, check back for updates.

3 comments