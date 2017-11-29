Man Wanted for Alleged Check Scam Surrenders

SCRANTON — A man accused of writing bad checks at hardware stores in three counties has turned himself in.

Anthony Fazio from Scranton was charged with two felony counts of theft by deception along with other related charges.

The manager at Justus True Value near Clarks Summit says Fazio bought some large items on a closed bank account and disappeared.

Fazio is facing similar charges for the crimes at three other hardware stores in Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties.

