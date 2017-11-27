Man Wanted for Scamming Stores in Several Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- Locally owned hardware stores are being targeted by an accused thief, wanted for hitting stores in several parts of our area.

Arrest warrants show the same man is wanted in three different counties for cheating the hardware stores, and his victims are at least four different stores in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties.

A hardware store manager in Lackawanna County says that a man has targeted his store multiple times, writing out bad checks worth several hundred dollars. His message to other small businesses is, be on the lookout.

The store manager at Justus True Value in Scott Township is accusing Anthony Fazio of writing bad checks and stealing money from his store. Brian Mushel says that Fazio has been going after big-name tools and power equipment.

"We've had a customer come through here and write some bad checks on a closed account and a week later, the checks come back and the guy's nowhere to be found. He's been in our store like a normal customer. Picks some things up, goes to the checkout. My employees have interacted with him and I've had no problem," Mushel said.

Newswatch 16 has learned through arrest warrants that Fazio is wanted for theft by deception and a bounced check for getting $600 worth of power tools from Justus True Value.

He's also wanted for the same charges for getting a snow thrower from Hilbert's Equipment and Welding in Dallas Township.

The list goes on.

Fazio is wanted for bouncing two checks totaling more than $200 to get hardware at A&R Building Supply in Mountain Top.

Lastly, arrest papers also state that the Hazleton Police narcotics unit witnessed Fazio allegedly selling 60 packets of heroin to another man in November of 2013.

Mushel believes that the crook has also hit several other stores in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

"He definitely is. We're a small business. We're a family-owned business. It upsets me personally because it's our inventory that these people are taking. We're out a couple hundred dollars and we have no recourse to collect on that. I would urge everyone to be aware," Mushel advised.

Authorities believe Fazio is driving a green Ford. He also has a listed address in Scranton.