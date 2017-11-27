Husband Charged in Stabbing Death of Wife in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA -- A man is now in jail in Schuylkill County charged with murdering his wife.

It all happened in front of the couple's home on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua.

According to court papers, the husband stabbed his wife several times.

Police arrested Robert Bailey, 52, for the death of his wife Diane Bailey, 43.

The documents say police were first called here around 8 p.m. Sunday because the couple were fighting.

When they arrived, they found the wife on the ground in front of the home covered in blood.

Police say Robert Bailey left the scene and they found him a few blocks away.

He has been charged with first-degree and third-degree murder.

The court papers indicate that the couple had started fighting because of the wife's drug use.

