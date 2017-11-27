Husband Charged in Stabbing Death of Wife in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA -- A man is now in jail in Schuylkill County charged with murdering his wife.
It all happened in front of the couple's home on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua.
According to court papers, the husband stabbed his wife several times.
Police arrested Robert Bailey, 52, for the death of his wife Diane Bailey, 43.
The documents say police were first called here around 8 p.m. Sunday because the couple were fighting.
When they arrived, they found the wife on the ground in front of the home covered in blood.
Police say Robert Bailey left the scene and they found him a few blocks away.
He has been charged with first-degree and third-degree murder.
The court papers indicate that the couple had started fighting because of the wife's drug use.
5 comments
amy lynn
I live 5 minutes down the road from this couple’s house. seeing all the scene with all the cops and ambulence is enough to give me nightmares.
Creamy Joe Paterno
Anyone know if this guy was a street roamer?
Coal crackers
I think he is. He has the same nose as that other guy. They all look the same. Very short branches, if any, on those coal region family trees.
KIP
Lots of domestic problems in the strange skook. Thats two this week. Strange place to settle down I reckon.
A man of few words
He wasn’t gonna tell her twice.