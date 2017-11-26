× Woman Dead After Reported Stabbing in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA — A woman is dead after a reported stabbing in Schuylkill County.

Police were called to Lafayette Street in Tamaqua around 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call that a woman had been stabbed.

Shortly after that, the Schuylkill County coroner was called to the scene.

The coroner identified the woman as Diane Bailey, 43. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine her cause of death.

Police have not released any details at this time.