Woman Dead After Reported Stabbing in Tamaqua

Posted 11:20 pm, November 26, 2017, by

TAMAQUA — A woman is dead after a reported stabbing in Schuylkill County.

Police were called to Lafayette Street in Tamaqua around 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call that a woman had been stabbed.

Shortly after that, the Schuylkill County coroner was called to the scene.

The coroner identified the woman as Diane Bailey, 43. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine her cause of death.

Police have not released any details at this time.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s