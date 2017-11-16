Driver Pleads Guilty for Cycle Crash that Killed Two

TOWANDA — A former resident of Bradford County has pleaded guilty to his role in a wreck that left two people dead.

Tyler Freeman, 20, of Aliquippa, formerly of Rome, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of homicide by motor vehicle for a crash on Route 187 in Orwell Township back in May.

Police said Freeman tried to pass another vehicle and struck a motorcycle. David Estelle, 48, of Rome, was killed.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Billie Jo Estelle, 42, of Rome, died later from injuries in the wreck.

Freeman will be sentenced at a later date.

