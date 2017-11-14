Paint the Plow Winners Announced

HARFORD TOWNSHIP -- Some young artists from Susquehanna County have earned top honors in PennDOT's first ever Paint the Plow Contest.

PennDOT recently challenged students from all over Susquehanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties to paint plow blades with designs promoting winter safety.

Art students from Mountain View Junior/Senior High School came out on top.

Their design, inspired by their school mascot, took home first place in both the judging and fan favorite categories.

The students will receive a plaque from PennDOT and a pizza party in recognition of a job well done.

