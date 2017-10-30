× Students Spruce-Up Snow Plows for Safety

DUNMORE — There will some colorful additions to PennDOT plows once the snow hits. A new program challenges students to paint plows to increase awareness on how dangerous they can be while out on the roads.

Subjects ranged from the abstract to a soaring eagle and, of course, school pride — all painted and represented on snow plows at a garage in Dunmore. This is part of PennDOT’s first “Paint the Plow” program in our area.

“It’s a good way for us to promote safety for those who are driving by and see the message but also for the students themselves to have a very active role in helping promote safety throughout the region,” said PennDOT official James May.

Six schools from our area started painting their unique ideas as school started and are vying for their chance to win as the fan favorite.

“I helped another snow plow but it wasn’t anything as big as the PennDOT one,” said Blue Ridge junior Micah Mullen.

Mullen aspires to be a tattoo artist one day and says painting a plow was a unique opportunity.

“All I have done is do drawings on canvas so getting to go outside was a lot of it, was a challenging act, something new for me,” he said.

At Susquehanna Community High School, the students made an abstract design.

Art students said when their art teacher brought up painting a plow, it took a little time getting used to.

“It’s kind of the craziest thing, like, we usually do realistic kind of art,” said Jordan King. “We usually paint animals and portraits.”

The plow that receives the most votes through October 31 will win fan favorite.