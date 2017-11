Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PECKVILLE -- The driver of a car involved in a wreck last week has died.

The Lackawanna County coroner confirmed Kenneth Santarelli, 51, of Peckville died as a result of the crash on November 6.

Santarelli's Ferrari split in half after hitting a tree along Gino Merli Drive.

His family owns and operates Santarelli and Sons Oil Company in Lackawanna County.

Blakely police are investigating.