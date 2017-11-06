Driver Taken to Hospital After Late Night Crash in Peckville

Posted 5:38 am, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:37AM, November 6, 2017

PECKVILLE --- A crash that sent a driver to the hospital in Lackawanna County is under investigation.

A Ferrari went off Gino Merli Drive in Peckville just after 12 a.m. on Monday.

It hit a car parked before slamming into a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Authorities haven't said who he is or what caused the smash up in Lackawanna County.

