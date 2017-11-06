Driver Taken to Hospital After Late Night Crash in Peckville

PECKVILLE --- A crash that sent a driver to the hospital in Lackawanna County is under investigation.
A Ferrari went off Gino Merli Drive in Peckville just after 12 a.m. on Monday.
It hit a car parked before slamming into a tree.
The driver was taken to the hospital.
Authorities haven't said who he is or what caused the smash up in Lackawanna County.
41.485959 -75.586761
3 comments
warningfakenews
Judging from the photo, that isn’t likely going to go well for the driver.
Officer Dufus
“Authorities haven’t said who he is or what caused the smash up in Lackawanna County.” Must be some big shot. How many people around here can afford a Ferrari?
Sue
and bets on if this is the last thing we hear about it. hush it up … should not have put the story on the news.