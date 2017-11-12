Search Continues for Missing Man in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP -- The search for a missing man in Luzerne County has not turned up anything for a third day.

Adam Lutz, 22, of Nanticoke, was last seen Thursday night after he apparently pulled his car over on Roberts Street and Route 29 near Lake Silkworth.

Search and dive crews were on the lake again Sunday. Police say the search is now a recovery effort and believe Lutz is in the lake.

"I believe that's the case at this point. We're focusing our efforts on the water. There are still some people out on foot searching areas, but this general area within miles has been searched on foot, also by helicopter, so pretty much the ground has been covered," said Lehman Township Police Officer Harold Cain.

The search efforts will pick up again Monday.