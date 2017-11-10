× Teams Search Lake Silkworth for Missing Man

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP — A search is underway for a missing man in Luzerne County.

Police in Lehman Township say Adam Lutz, 22, of Nanticoke, went missing around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers say Lutz was driving with a friend near Harveys Lake and Lake Silkworth.

Lutz apparently pulled over on Roberts Street and Route 29 in Lake Silkworth and went missing. The friend then called 911. Police say Lutz’s vehicle was left behind and towed.

There are more than 30 crews along with boats in the water searching for Lutz.

Police say they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

Developing story, check back for updates.