PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP -- State police say a trooper who was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in Northampton County had more surgery today.

Cpl. Seth Kelly was shot Tuesday on Route 33 near Nazareth.

State police say the surgery was successful but Cpl. Kelly remains in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, Daniel Clary, was also shot. He is charged with two counts of attempted homicide in that shooting in Northampton County.