Trooper Shooting Suspect Lives in Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- We're learning more information about the man accused of shooting Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Seth Kelly on Tuesday, including where he lived in the Poconos.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a few people who recognize that suspect. They're still trying to fathom the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police released the name of the shooter Tuesday night. He was identified as Daniel Clary, 22, of Effort.

Dashcam video from a truck driver shows Clary's car flying by him on Route 33 in Northampton County on Tuesday. The suspect's car passes by the truck on the berm of the road.

Police say Clary was wounded as he was driving. The rear window was shot out.

Clary was arraigned Wednesday morning and is being hit with a slew of charges. Police say he lived in a rural area near Effort.

When Newswatch 16 arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon, members of his family could be seen moving belongings out of the house and into a U-Haul. They politely declined to comment.

According to people we spoke with, Clary was seen often in the area.

"I've seen him around the gas station and he seemed like a normal kid, just passing by. You see kids hanging out at the gas station all the time. It's a real shame to hear what happened," said Freddie Alvarez of Kunkletown.

For others who have lived in Effort for several years now, they're surprised to hear that the shooter lived in the area, but they say that as the area has become more and more popular, there has been more trouble.

"It's one of the most beautiful areas in the Poconos to live, but as the area is growing and things are getting better, we really have to have an increased police force. We need more police in the area. You don't see enough officers on the street anymore," said Janos Somogyi of Effort.

"When we moved in here in 1975, a lot of these things weren't around. It was more country. But since it has grown, with people moving in from New York, New Jersey, whatever, they're bringing in all the trouble in the residential area in Effort here," said Robert Robinson of Effort.

Robinson said he's troubled to hear about another issue involving gun violence.

"They should have stricter punishment against people who are not allowed to have guns. Guns get in the wrong hands, and people use them to kill and do everything because they're in the wrong hands," said Robinson.

Cpl. Kelly remains in critical, but stable condition.