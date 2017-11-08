Officer Shot, Two Dead in Lycoming County: The Latest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- Police are releasing more details about a string of events in Lycoming County that left two dead and an officer shot.

It all happened within a few hours. In that time, the suspect was able to cover a large part of Lycoming County. In the end, two people were killed, and an officer was wounded.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 Paul Heath was involved in a shootout with police in the Sheetz parking lot near Linden after a chase that started in Williamsport.

The chase began around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when police tried to stop Heath on West Third Street after they saw him leaving a home that was the scene of a homicide.

The homicide victim, 33-year-old Shawn Graham, was found shot to death in that home in Williamsport.

"It's sad because a little over a year ago two people were killed right here," Linda Drummond of Williamsport.

Drummond lives about a block away on West Third Street. She came outside to find flares on the street. Her car was blocked in and damaged.

"This truck backed into my car and I don't even know whose it is or anything. It's insane," Drummond said.

After the shooting happened, authorities say Heath drove away from the house. Officers pulled him over about a mile away. That's when he started shooting at police. Officer Nicholas Carrita was shot in the arm.

The chase went on for more than 10 miles and ended at Sheetz near Linden. Heath and the police both started shooting. Heath was killed.

Aften Vinson of Mill Hall was at the convenience store with her 8-year-old son when it happened.

"We just heard five or six gunshots, so we ran, and my son ran to the freezer. The adults followed, and we sat in the freezer for probably like five minutes. Then we came out and they said he shot himself," Vinson said.

Police tell us Officer Carrita is already out of the hospital.

Investigators said they are still looking for another person in connection with the initial homicide.