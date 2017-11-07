Two Dead, Officer Wounded After Shooting, Chase in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT — Police in Lycoming County were led on a high-speed chase Tuesday night. Now, two people are dead and a police officer is wounded.

Police chase ends at Sheetz along route 220 in Woodward Twp. Coroner is here. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/pbKGZnBb2C — Kristina Papa (@_KristinaPapa) November 8, 2017

It all began when police were called to a home on the 2200 block of West Third Street for reports of a shooting.

Police confirm one person was shot and killed there.

According to investigators, officers saw a white Dodge with a New Jersey license plate leaving the scene, and they followed it. The officers tried to pull the driver over in the 1500 block of West Third Street. They ordered the driver out at gunpoint. When they tried to take the man into custody, he opened fire and hit an officer in the arm.

Police say the officer is recovering.

That man then led police on a chase through Williamsport down Route 220 near Jersey Shore and then back to Woodward Township.

Investigators said there was a shootout at Sheetz in Woodward Township, and the suspect was killed.

Police believe there could be more people involved. The incident is still under investigation.