Arson, Homicide Suspect Charged with Third Boy’s Death

LAFLIN -- The man accused of setting a fire that killed three boys in Luzerne County is now charged with a third count of homicide.

Preston Bonnett appeared at a magistrate's office in Plains Township Wednesday afternoon.

The man from Wilkes-Barre is now facing three counts of homicide after the death of 7-year-old Ezekiel Major after the little boy died this weekend at a hospital. His two older brothers, Erik Dupree, 16, and Devon Major, 12, didn't make it out of their burning home in Laflin last week.

Bonnett has already been charged with the deaths of the other two boys as well as with staring the fire.