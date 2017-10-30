× Suspect Charged in Deadly Laflin Fire

LAFLIN — Police have charged a man with homicide for an arson at a home in Luzerne County that resulted in the death of three children.

Preston Bonnett was locked up on unrelated charges but is now facing arson and homicide charges.

State police and county investigators say Bonnett intentionally set a fire last week on Oakwood Drive in Laflin.

Police say three young brothers home alone at the time called 911 when they noticed Bonnett on their back porch.

The boys died in the fire.