MONTROSE -- A man will serve four months probation for a deadly crash in Susquehanna County that killed a Marine.

Arlan Taft was sentenced last week.

He pleaded guilty last month to two counts of reckless endangerment.

Taft was driving a water truck in 2015 near Springville. When he lost control and hit a vehicle driven by Staff Sergeant Andrew Stevens.

The 27-year-old Marine was killed.