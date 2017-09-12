Guilty Plea Entered in Deadly Crash Case

MONTROSE — A man on trial for causing a deadly crash that killed a U.S. Marine has entered a guilty plea.

Arlan Taft from Tioga pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to two counts of reckless endangerment.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial. Taft was originally charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Taft was driving a water truck too fast when he crashed into traffic stopped on Route 92 near Springville in January of 2015.

The truck struck the vehicle of Staff Sergeant Andrew Stevens, killing him.

Stevens, who was originally from Springville, is survived by two sons.