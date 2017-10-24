× And the Winner Is… Top Spot Announced in WNEP’s Ryan’s Run School Challenge

After weeks of fundraising, the results of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8 school challenge is a done deal.

Jefferson Elementary School in the Mount Cobb area of Lackawanna County took the top spot.

Back in August, WNEP’s charity campaign challenged schools in our area to see which district could collect the most cash for the cause.

The students in the Mount Cobb area raised just over $4,000 for WNEP’s Ryan’s Run.

The campaign benefits kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey who visited Jefferson Elementary Tuesday.

In total, WNEP’s Ryan’s Run school challenge raised more than $10,000!

BACKGROUND INFO:

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run involves a team of 50 area runners who will join Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey in the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 5. Only two weeks remain in this year’s campaign. There’s still time to get involved. Head here to donate!

You can also mail donations to:

Allied Services Foundation

c/o Ryan’s Run

100 Abington Executive Park

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

570-348-1407

Here’s a list of the schools that participated in WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8 school challenge:

Winning School: Jefferson Elementary with $4,016 – Home of the Jefferson Jack Rabbits running club Second Place: Neil Armstrong Elementary with $1,645 – Home of the Mighty Milers running club – yellow shirts Third Place: Mid Valley School District Fourth Place: Allied Services dePaul School with $525 – Home of the Griffin Running Squad Fifth Place: Valley View High School with $425

SCHOOL CHALLENGE SPONSOR – HIGHMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield sponsored School Rules and the Kick-Start Running Club which encourages local children to get active and run. Kick-Start Running Club is a five-week program for children of all ages. The program ended with WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K on October 7. Local schools such as Jefferson Elementary, Allied Services DePaul, Neil Armstrong, and the Moscow Running Club took part in the 5K.