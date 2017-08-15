× WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8: How To Get Involved

Inspiring Fitness. Challenging Disability. Changing Lives. That’s the motto for WNEP-TV’s Ryan’s Run which has officially launched year eight. The charity campaign kicked off on Newswatch 16 This Morning on Wednesday, August 16. The project continues through November 5, the weekend of the TCS New York City Marathon.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run raises money for kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services. Allied is one of our area’s largest nonprofit organizations with a mission of “providing miracles in rehab.”

Donate to Ryan’s Run 8 HERE

You can also mail checks to:

Allied Services Foundation

c/o WNEP’s Ryan’s Run

100 Abington Executive Park

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

( If you donate $30.00 or more, you’ll receive the latest Ryan’s Run workout shirt).

The official kick off event for WNEP’s Ryan’s Run is held Thursday, August 17, at Mohegan Sun Pocono at 7:30 p.m. as part of “Party On The Patio.” This year’s free concert event features “Separate Ways The Band, ” a tribute to Journey. Although it’s free, the concert venue gives folks a chance to meet this year’s team of runners (Team Leckey) and donate to receive the newest Ryan’s Run athletic shirt.

You can head to the official WNEP’s Ryan’s Run website and meet our team at this link! Or, keep up on the latest Ryan’s Run events by viewing our Facebook page here. You can also get involved by calling 570-348-1407.

About “WNEP’s Ryan’s Run:”

The charity campaign is spearheaded by morning man Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey. New in year eight, our very own Julie Sidoni will also join Ryan in this cause along with 50 other area runners.

They will all run in the world famous TCS New York City Marathon this November 5. But before the big race, the team is collecting as much cash as possible for the cause through various community events to help change lives here at home.

“Ryan’s Run” earned the silvery charity status by the New York Road Runners. The status puts our campaign on the same level as internationally respected organizations such as UNICEF. This year’s runners were chosen during the winter months through applications submitted through WNEP & Allied.

A Few Fun Facts: