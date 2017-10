Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EYNON -- A man from Lackawanna County who beat his wife after a bad dream, is headed to jail.

Conrad Rudalavage of Eynon was sentenced Tuesday to six to 12 years behind bars after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in June.

Investigators said Rudalavage attacked his wife at their home in January after he woke up after dreaming that she was cheating on him.