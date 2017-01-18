Man Accused of Trying to Kill Wife After ‘Bad Dream’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EYNON -- A man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly choking and beating his wife after a bad dream.

Authorities say Conrad Rudalavage of Eynon told them he woke up Saturday and thought his wife was cheating on him, so he attacked and threatened to kill her.

According to court papers, Rudalavage then began choking his teenage daughter to keep her from calling 911. The daughter was able to escape and get help from a neighbor. Neighbors then helped pull Rudalavage off his wife.

Rudalavage took off and was later found at his family's used car business in Eynon.

Rudalavage is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail. A judge denied bail.