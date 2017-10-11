Route 209 in Carbon County Closed for Rock Slide Cleanup

Posted 11:12 am, October 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:28PM, October 11, 2017

MAHONING TOWNSHIP -- Route 209 between Jim Thorpe and Lehighton in Carbon County is closed so crews can begin to remove rocks that slid into part of the roadway.

The rock slide happened last month.

This stretch of Route 209 will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. every weekday for about three weeks.

PennDOT officials tell Newswatch 16 the reason it's going to take some time is that a lot of the removal will be done by hand.

Crews will be chiseling away at the big pieces so they can be hauled away.

Drivers should be aware of the detours that are in place.

Those traveling southbound on Route 209 are asked to use Packerton Dam Road.

Officials say the detour will tack on about 20 minutes to drivers' commutes. Signs are in place alerting drivers to use detoured routes.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s