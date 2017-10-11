Route 209 in Carbon County Closed for Rock Slide Cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP -- Route 209 between Jim Thorpe and Lehighton in Carbon County is closed so crews can begin to remove rocks that slid into part of the roadway.

Part of Route 209 in Carbon Co. is now closed for rock slide cleanup. PennDOT meeting with media at 11am to give closure details. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/oMkzsCsPXw — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) October 11, 2017

The rock slide happened last month.

This stretch of Route 209 will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. every weekday for about three weeks.

PennDOT officials tell Newswatch 16 the reason it's going to take some time is that a lot of the removal will be done by hand.

Crews will be chiseling away at the big pieces so they can be hauled away.

Drivers should be aware of the detours that are in place.

Those traveling southbound on Route 209 are asked to use Packerton Dam Road.

Officials say the detour will tack on about 20 minutes to drivers' commutes. Signs are in place alerting drivers to use detoured routes.