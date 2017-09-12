One Lane Closed After Rock Slide on Route 209 in Carbon County

MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Drivers are maneuvering slowly and cautiously around some giant rocks on northbound Route 209 just outside Jim Thorpe.

A rock slide forced PennDOT to shut down a portion of this two-lane stretch.

“I thought it was very scary. You know, we travel on the Mansion House hill all the time and I am just thankful no one was hurt or killed,” said Maryanne Meixell, Jim Thorpe.

The rock slide happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

No one was hurt, but police say one car did hit the rocks and had to be towed away.

PennDOT officials called in an engineer over the weekend to inspect the wall to make sure it was safe for drivers to pass.

“You know, those things will happen. I guess they have to happen occasionally but they don’t happen too often. Just once in a great while, they happen,” said Melvin Harrison, Newburg.

The rocks are not small. PennDOT officials say it is going to take some time to clean up this mess and in the meantime they just want drivers to be very careful.

Herman Baier from Lansford says a lot of people use this stretch of Route 209 during the week and on weekends. He’s hoping the mess is cleaned up soon before it causes too much of a problem for drivers.

“They have the equipment for it but I guess they just have to get it in place and all cleaned up. I am sure they know how to do it, it’s just a matter of getting it done and the time it will take to get it done,” said Baier.

PennDOT officials are working on a plan to remove the rocks, but there is no time frame on when the cleanup will begin.