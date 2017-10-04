An Education In Reassessment for Lackawanna County Voters

SCRANTON — Voters in Lackawanna County will be faced with a big decision next month. There’s a question on the ballot asking whether or not Lackawanna County should do a property tax reassessment.

On Wednesday, the county released information aimed at helping voters decide.

Lackawanna County rolled out a series of informational meetings and an educational video about the possibility of property tax reassessment.

Lackawanna County commissioners dimmed the lights during their weekly meeting to show a video the county paid about $20,000 for. It aims to help educate voters on a referendum question on November’s ballot.

It asks if the county should borrow $13 million to do a property tax reassessment.

Property tax reassessment hasn’t been done in Lackawanna county Since the 1960s.

If voters say yes, it means that some people’s taxes will go up, some will go down, and some will stay the same.

In one way or another, it will affect everyone who owns property in the county.

“I hope that they walk away with a better understanding of what a reassessment can do or what it’s about. And if they don’t, I hope that they question us and come to our meetings and question us even further. You know, stop us afterwards or come to our offices and discuss it with us here,” Lackawanna County Commissioner Laureen Cummings.

The county has planned informational meetings. There are three scheduled for Thursday at noon at Scranton City Hall, 3 p.m. at the Dickson City borough building, and 6 p.m. at Abington Heights High School.

The commissioners themselves are split on the issue of reassessment. Jerry Notarianni supports it, Laureen Cummings is against it, and Pat O’Malley isn’t sharing his opinion. He pushed for the referendum.

“I’m not going to say because I want the people to make their decision on their own, and it’s going to be a tough decision for some households, but they’re going to make it on their own,” said Commissioner O’Malley.

That video explaining the ballot question is available on Lackawanna County’s website, on social media, and at every county library.

Election Day is November 7.