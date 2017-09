Firefighters fighting flames at a double block home on Union St. in Taylor @wnep pic.twitter.com/ggor3LQQRW — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 28, 2017

TAYLOR — Firefighters responded to flames Thursday morning at a double-block home in Taylor.

The fire broke out after 10 a.m. in the building on Union Street.

Three people were inside at the time and got out safely.

EMTs said they had minor injuries.

There is no word on the cause.

EMTs are helping 2 cats with specially made animal oxygen masks donated to @PaAmbulance just yesterday @wnep pic.twitter.com/1hF4nMnKsi — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 28, 2017

Developing story, check back for updates.