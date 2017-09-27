Emergency Responders in Lackawanna County Receive Oxygen Masks for Cats and Dogs

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — Some first responders will now have another tool to help save lives at a fire — this time, for pets.

Dr. Nichole Danova, president of the Veterinary Emergency and Referral Center near Clarks Summit, donated oxygen masks for “Canines and Kitties” to area emergency responders in Lackawanna County.

“People are trying to get out of a fire situation things and unfortunately pets are left behind. It’s no different than any other family member and you try and go back and rescue them,” said Danova.

After a brief demonstration of the oxygen masks using Ace the border collie, members handed out 100 oxygen masks to over 40 fire and rescue companies.

Michael Schuman works as an EMT with Commonwealth Health. He’s seen firsthand firefighters be ill-equipped to help animals suffering from smoke inhalation.

“For them to be able to provide oxygen to canine and feline patients to evacuate smoke from their systems,” said Schuman.

Dr. Danova hopes these simple oxygen masks will be the difference in saving an animals life after a fire.

“It’s one of the most important things that they need to do at the scene and having the right equipment makes it that much more efficient,” said Danova.

These first responders will now be ready to save the lives of both people and pets.