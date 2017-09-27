Divers Continue Search for Girl Presumed Drowned at Newton Lake

Search resumes for teen girl presumed dead after drowning incident at Newton Lake @wnep pic.twitter.com/ZZfxcxxtkO — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 27, 2017

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP — Dive teams are back at a lake in Lackawanna County looking for the body of a teenager.

Emergency responders called off their search around 10 p.m. Tuesday because it was too dark. They picked it back up around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The divers have help from the Greenfield Township Fire Department. They are concentrated in the same area of the lake where they searched on Tuesday.

Fire department officials tell us that visibility has been an issue but dive teams continue to use sonar technology to help them scan the bottom of the lake.

It’s still unclear how the teen girl fell from a boat into the lake around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Newton Lake is located in the Lakeland School District. Administrators sent out a tweet Wednesday saying that grief counselors would be available to students.

There will be crisis / grief counselors at the High School tomorrow for students in need — Lakeland SD (@LakelandSD) September 27, 2017