Crews on scene at reported drowning on Newton Lake, Lackawanna County @WNEP pic.twitter.com/HMeq7QC31T — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) September 26, 2017

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP – Rescue crews and dive teams responded Tuesday afternoon for a rescue and recovery operation at a lake in Lackawanna County.

Rescue crews believe a teen girl drowned after falling out of a boat around 2 p.m. at Newton Lake in Greenfield Township, outside Carbondale.

There is no word on the name of the victim.

Developing story, check back for updates.