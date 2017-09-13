Former Dream Team Football Player Charged

Posted 10:59 pm, September 13, 2017

SELINSGROVE -- A former WNEP Dream Team football player is locked up in Snyder County, reportedly in connection with the robbery of a drug dealer.

Police say Juvon Batts, 19, of Sunbury conspired with two others to rob the man.

The crime reportedly took place in a dormitory on the campus of Susquehanna University.

Batts was an all-state football player at Selinsgrove High School graduating just last year.

As a senior, he was a member of the WNEP Dream Team for his outstanding play.

Batts is the second man arrested in connection with the robbery. A third suspect is being sought by police in Snyder County.

