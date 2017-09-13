Former Dream Team Football Player Charged

SELINSGROVE -- A former WNEP Dream Team football player is locked up in Snyder County, reportedly in connection with the robbery of a drug dealer.
Police say Juvon Batts, 19, of Sunbury conspired with two others to rob the man.
The crime reportedly took place in a dormitory on the campus of Susquehanna University.
Batts was an all-state football player at Selinsgrove High School graduating just last year.
As a senior, he was a member of the WNEP Dream Team for his outstanding play.
Batts is the second man arrested in connection with the robbery. A third suspect is being sought by police in Snyder County.
40.797327 -76.874480
1 Comment
Sam I Am
An aspiring OJ