Student Robbed inside Dorm at Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE — A robbery on a college campus sparked a safety alert for students in Snyder County.

Police in Selinsgrove say two men robbed a student at his dorm at Susquehanna University around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The men said they had a gun and assaulted the victim.

Investigators don’t believe the robbery was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove police at 570-374-8655, students with information may also contact Susquehanna University Public Safety at 570-372-4428.