× WNEP Backyard Train in National Spotlight Again

The train in the Newswatch 16 backyard is the national spotlight again.

“My only criticism of your train set is I think you deserve a better one,” said John Oliver to on Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight.”

He unveiled a large train set featuring a number of landmarks like the Electric City building, the Scranton Times building, and even though it’s not part of Scranton, a replica of the Tunkhannock Viaduct in Nicholson.

Oliver featured the WNEP backyard train earlier this year.