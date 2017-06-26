Talkback 16: The Backyard Train Goes National!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While many of those across the region are familiar with the beloved Talkback 16 segment, it seems "Talkback Fever" has officially gone national! The tried-and-true Backyard Train (and those who call in about it) made HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in not one -- but two segments!

Plus, in today's edition of Talkback -- sadly, no train...but viewers did call in to sound off on issues like one caller saying he's "seen enough" of President Trump, as well a good question about a multi-million dollar budget dilemma, and a caller from the Electric City voicing his thoughts about vehicles constantly smashing into an apartment building in that city.