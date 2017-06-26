Talkback 16: The Backyard Train Goes National!

Posted 6:37 pm, June 26, 2017, by , Updated at 04:10PM, June 26, 2017

While many of those across the region are familiar with the beloved Talkback 16 segment, it seems "Talkback Fever" has officially gone national! The tried-and-true Backyard Train (and those who call in about it) made HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in not one -- but two segments!

Plus, in today's edition of Talkback -- sadly, no train...but viewers did call in to sound off on issues like one caller saying he's "seen enough" of President Trump, as well a good question about a multi-million dollar budget dilemma, and a caller from the Electric City voicing his thoughts about vehicles constantly smashing into an apartment building in that city.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

