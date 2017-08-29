× Crews Search for Teen Missing in Schuylkill County

TUSCARORA MOUNTAIN — As the search for Cassidy Derr, 17, enters its third day, her family grows more concerned.

“She was very bubbly and she was a very positive person,” Derr’s cousin, Michelle Klein, said. “It is very important that we locate her immediately.”

On Saturday, the teenager went to a party on Tuscarora Mountain in Schuylkill County with friends. Her family tells Newswatch 16 the following morning she left the mountain by herself after getting into a fight with a friend. She was last heard from around eight Sunday morning, telling another friend she was lost near Old Route 209 and that her phone was dying.

“Number one is getting that victim back safe,” Northeast Search and Rescue Chief Bruce Barton said. “That`s the priority.”

The Northeast Search and Rescue team has about 25 people out looking for her on the mountain.

“(The terrain is) very rocky (with) very steep cliffs and that, so it`s considered to be probably on the higher end of a dangerous area to search,” Barton said.

Search and rescue crews do not want volunteers to go out looking for Cassidy on their own, they said that might throw off the search dogs.

“They`re not helping her by going out and doing that because the dogs are going to pick up anybody,” Barton said.

Cassidy’s family said time is of the essence because she has a medical condition that could cause her to go into a coma if not treated.

“Cassidy is a Type-1 diabetic which means she has an insulin pump,” Klein said. “If full, it`s only going to work for her for about four days. And after that, she will run out of insulin.”

Cassidy is 5 foot 2 and 120 pounds. She has dark hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black t-shirt, rolled-up jeans and black sneakers. If you see her, you’re asked to call police immediately. An anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward for information on where she is.