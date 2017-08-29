× Coroner Called to Search Scene for Missing Teen in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL TOWNSHIP — The coroner has been called to the area where crews have been searching for a missing teenager in Schuylkill County.

Police say Cassidy Derr, 17, was last seen leaving a party early Sunday morning on Tuscarora Mountain near Tamaqua. Later that morning, she used social media to tell another friend she was lost near Old Route 209 and her phone was about to die.

On Tuesday, search crews and family members were still holding out hope that Derr would be found alive.

Officials confirmed the coroner’s office was called to the search area late Tuesday night.

No other information has been released at this time.